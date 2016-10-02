Ruth Davidson renews calls to scrap Named Person scheme

Ruth Davidson will renew calls for the Scottish Government to scrap its controversial Named Person scheme in her address to the Conservative party conference.

The Scottish Conservative leader will tell an audience in Birmingham that the SNP administration should instead prioritise targeted support for families who are struggling to cope. She will highlight Tory proposals for a Crisis Family Fund as well as a network of “family hubs” to provide advice, especially in deprived parts of Scotland.

The Scottish Government was forced to delay the roll-out of the Named Person policy after the UK Supreme Court ruled some elements are “incompatible’’ with the right to privacy and family life, as set out in the European Convention on Human Rights.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The policy aim of providing a Named Person service has been judged by the Supreme Court to be entirely legitimate. The Supreme Court’s ruling requires changes to be made specifically to the information-sharing provisions of the 2014 Act. Ministers remain absolutely committed to the Named Person service.”