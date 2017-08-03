Ruth Davidson pokes fun at Theresa May with ‘field of wheat’ picture

Have your say

Ruth Davidson has taken the mickey out of the Prime Minister by running through a wheat field.

The Scottish Tory leader had a joke at Theresa May’s expense when she visited Gorgie City Farm in her Edinburgh Central constituency.

During the General Election campaign, Mrs May was ridiculed when she confessed to running through fields of wheat when asked about the naughtiest thing she had done as a child.

Mrs May’s discomfort was obvious when asked the question in an interview with ITV News,

She then confessed she used to “run through fields of wheat” with a friend and that the local farmers “weren’t too pleased about that”.

Ms Davidson posted pictures of her visit to the farm in the middle of Edinburgh on twitter. They included a picture of her running through a field with her arms outstretched.

“Great to visit @GorgieCityFarm in my constituency with the @ScotsTories team,” she tweeted, then added: “I was encouraged to run through their field of wheat. Naughty.”

