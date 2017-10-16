Ruth Davidson plans to ‘cull underperforming Tory MSPs’

Ruth Davidson is planning to recruit a new wave of ‘high calibre’ Tory candidates ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections, party sources have claimed.

The Scottish Conservative leader is reportedly eager to replace underperforming MSPs in her party and form a “government-in-waiting” ready to take on the SNP at the polls.

Party bosses hope to encourage new candidates from a variety of backgrounds to replace some of the intake at the last Scottish Parliament elections in 2016.

“Strength in depth is an issue,” a party source told The Scottish Sun.

“Quite a few MSPs who came in in 2016 aren’t up to scratch. We need to be ready for government with high-calibre talent.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes.”

Another source said: “There are high-flying people who are looking at Ruth, the direction we’re taking, and liking what they see. The challenge is to get them on board.

“We are on to something good here, but the challenge is to turn ourselves from the strong opposition to a government-in-waiting.”

A Scottish Conservatives spokesman said last night: “Last year we brought in fresh talent, including many people who had never before been involved in front-line politics.

“That’s an approach we intend to build on leading up to the general election in 2021.”

