Ruth Davidson ‘open to reviewing’ how rape clause works

Ruth Davidson has told how she is open to reviewing how the so-called ‘rape clause’ works.

In an interview to be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live today she said she thought it was “right that child tax credits are limited to the first two children”.

And she added: “I also think that it’s right that if you are going to have that limit, that you have exceptions in exceptional cases, including the very worst cases like the one that you are referring to.

“In terms of how that works on the ground, if there are issues with that, then I am completely open - if there are better ways of doing it - to reviewing that.”

The policy change is part of UK Government welfare reforms introduced in April which mean child tax credits are now capped at two children. A clause in the new rules means mothers who have a third child as a result of rape can be exempted but would have to provide evidence in order to do so.

Nicola Sturgeon has called the clause an “abomination”, and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said that Ms Davidson would have to “defend the rape clause every single day of the general election campaign”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Emma Barnett, Ms Davidson reiterated that the verification system it’s based on is one that “already works elsewhere and had broad support elsewhere”.

“If there is an issue – and we don’t know yet, because it’s only just coming in – if there’s an issue with how that’s done, then let’s review that,” she said.