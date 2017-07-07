Ruth Davidson in twitter storm over honorary army role

Ruth Davidson has hit out at the SNP after facing new questions over her appointment as Honorary Colonel of a army reserve unit.

The Scottish Conservative leader complained of having come under attack from “fury brigades on social media” and accused nationalists of whipping up “hostile and vitriolic tirades against her.

The SNP responded by claiming Ms Davidson had gone into “meltdown”.

Ms Davidson has faced criticism since being appointed as Honorary Colonel of 32 Signal Regiment, which she served with as a Territorial Army reservist.

In a series of 35 tweets posted while the Tory leader is on holiday, Ms Davidson said she was a victim of “the Highland Spring treatment” - a reference to claims this week that a bottled water producer backed away from criticism of calls for a second independence referendum after being contacted by the Scottish Government.

She accused the SNP of “crouching defensiveness over the sort of stuff they would have simply brushed off a couple of years ago”.

“I know that the fury brigades on social media react to the slightest trigger, and I am a pretty stout veteran of 2014, but even I wasn’t expecting the hostile and vitriolic tirades that followed the event at Edinburgh Castle to promote Armed Forces day, encouraged by SNP outriders,” Ms Davidson wrote in a series of tweets.

“There are thousands of Scots involved in the UK armed forces, both regular and reserve.

“Hon positions have existed for decades to help and support regimental work.

“While, yes, they are frequently taken up by senior retired officers, it is becoming increasingly common for civilians to perform the role - especially with reserve units as they can perform an important link with civilian employers etc.

“My fear is that people will think twice about saying yes if they reckon they’re going to get the ‘Highland Spring’ treatment.”

Following a written parliamentary question from SNP MP Douglas Chapman, the Ministry of Defence published correspondence in which the regiment’s commanding officer says Ms Davidson’s appointment will “grant the unit wider influence within the civilian field”.

Claims that the Scottish Conservative leader had breached impartiality rules by wearing a military uniform while serving as an elected politician were debunked following her appointment.

An SNP spokeswoman said: “Ruth Davidson’s summer meltdown suggests her holiday is long overdue and much needed after this bizarre Twitter rant. These are perfectly legitimate questions - it is only right that an MP can hold the party of government to account.

“Being quite this hot-headed is not a great look for a political leader nor, for that matter, a Colonel.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “All this episode does is expose the SNP as a party utterly uninterested in speaking up for the armed forces.

“While Ruth is taking an active role in promoting and heralding their work, the nationalists are moaning from the sidelines.

“It’s no wonder their pathetic commitment to the military is ridiculed.”