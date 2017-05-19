Ruth Davidson in fresh pitch for Labour voters

Ruth Davidson will today pitch for Labour voters by describing the Conservatives as “rooted to the centre ground” when she launches the Scottish Tory manifesto.

The Tory leader will attempt to capitalise on the turmoil engulfing Kezia Dugdale’s party. She will say: “You’ve watched as your Scottish Leader has left voters in Aberdeen betrayed and council colleagues suspended because she’d rather prop up the SNP than work together with the Conservatives.

“In great swathes of the country, it is only the Scottish Conservatives who are strong enough to take on the SNP. And in many places we can only win, if you join with us.”

She will say the Tories would fight Nicola Sturgeon’s attempts “to pull our country apart” and was committed to workers’ rights, boosting low pay and education.

Labour’s James Kelly said: “Ruth Davidson wants people to believe that she’s a different kind of Tory, but the reality is that the Scottish Tories are the party of the ‘rape clause’ and a hard Brexit.”