Ruth Davidson: ‘I want to be Scotland’s First Minister’

Scottish Tory leader has confirmed she is planning to become the country’s First Minister - after previously scorning the idea.

In an interview with The Times, Ruth Davidson said she was “absolutely determined” that, by the time of the next Scottish Parliament elections, her party would be in a position to offer a “complete, total alternative to the SNP in government”.

Asked whether this meant she was aiming to replace Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister, Ms Davidson said: “Yes.”

During last year’s Holyrood campaign, Ms Davidson made it clear she was applying for the job of leader of the opposition - and scorned the idea of becoming First Minister.

But in her Times interview she said: “I think it would be wrong for somebody leading a political party not to want to get into government and implement your policies. And if that isn’t your ambition, if you don’t want that, then you’ve got to step back and let someone else do the job.”

She added: “I fully accept we are not there in people’s minds yet. There will be people reading this article who will say, ‘she’s aff her heid’. But see by the time the 2021 election comes around? I’ll be damn serious.”