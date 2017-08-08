Ruth Davidson breaks with Theresa May on immigration

Ruth Davidson has publicly broken with Theresa May’s immigration policy, questioning the government’s 100,000 net migration target and arguing that foreign students should not be counted as immigrants.

The Scottish Conservative leader called on her party to lead a “mature” debate on immigration that balances the economic benefits and pressures that migration brings to the UK.

Her comments in an article for the Daily Telegraph will be seen a challenge to Mrs May, and an endorsement of potential successors such as Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who has previously cast doubt over whether the 100,000 target should be maintained.

Ms Davidson and Ms Rudd are reported to have held a private meeting in Glasgow last week.

The Scottish Conservative leader highlighted the government’s failure to bring net migration down to the tens of thousands in any year since the target was adopted in 2010.

“Brexit is a big reset button and should - in theory - make that much easier to do so. But we have to ask whether the target continues to be the right one?” she says.

Ms Davidson argues that falling unemployment and a shrinking workforce means reducing migration could harm the economy in the long term.

And she argues that international students, which added over 150,000 to the UK’s 273,000 net migration total for the year to September 2016, should not longer be included to ease the public perception that immigration is too high.

“The great problem is that the two principles of our immigration policy - public trust and business need for skilled foreign workers - appear to be in conflict. But they don’t need to be.

“According to the pollster ComRes, only 24 per cent of British adults think that international students are immigrants.

“More than 90 per cent say international students should be able to work in the UK for a period of time after they have completed their study.

“So let’s start there. If people don’t think that students should be included in the net migration numbers, let’s take them out.”

The Prime Minister has repeatedly rejected calls from business and leading figures in her own party for students to be stripped out of net migration figures.

Ms Davidson also challenged a key plank of Mrs May’s record as Home Secretary, arguing that international students should have longer to look for work in the UK after they finish their courses.

The tier 1 (post-study work) visa was abolished by Mrs May’s department in 2012, despite calls for a reprieve from business and the university sector.

In a further warning to her colleagues in government, Ms Davidson said the Tories needed to rethink their policy on immigration to see off the threat from a resurgent Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

“Many of those voting groups we need to reconnect with - younger voters, those in urban areas - are more likely to be either immigrants themselves or have a number of non-British nationals within their family or social groups,” Ms Davidson said.

“For a start, we could get the message out more clearly that there is nothing so Conservative as pulling your loved ones close and striving to build a better future for your family, which is what so many immigrants do.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting said Ms Davidson’s comments underline the need for a change in policy.

“When the leader of the Scottish Conservatives publicly opposes the Government’s immigration policy, it is time for Ministers to admit defeat and scrap their ‘tens of thousands’ migration target,” Mr Streeting said.

“The British public support international students coming here to study and they also appreciate the work done by EU migrants in our NHS and social care system, and in other sectors which are suffering from skills shortages.”

