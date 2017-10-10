Royal Navy shoots missiles down off Scottish coast

A major missile defence exercise involving the Royal navy and ships from other nations has begun off the coast of Scotland.

Lasting a month, Exercise Formidable Shield will see a Royal Navy Type 45 Destroyer and two Type 23 Frigates, alongside ships and crews from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the United States, join one of the most sophisticated and complex air and missile exercises ever undertaken in the UK.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to give free childcare to under-fives by 2020

The allies will work together to detect, track and shoot down both anti-ship and ballistic missile targets. 13 ships will fire on 12 live missile targets over four days, improving how allies work together in an air and missile defence environment.

READ MORE: Jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers over North Sea

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: “North Korean tests have shown the danger of rogue states developing longer range missiles. By hosting this cutting-edge exercise in anti-missile defence with allied navies Britain is at the forefront of developing a more effective response to this growing threat.”

Rear Admiral Paul Bennett, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability) said the exercise was an excellent showcase for the UK’s defensive capabilities. He commented: “Formidable Shield is a terrific example of the leading role that the UK plays in development of maritime air and missile defence – protecting our people and working with our allies.”

During the scenario, Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal fired Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM) and the USS Mitscher fired Standard Missiles-2 at the incoming Mirach and Firejet anti-ship cruise missiles as part of a no-notice launch of anti-ship cruise missiles in the IAMD exercise scenario.