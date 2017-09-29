Richard Leonard’s press officer steps down after “p*sh” press release

A member of Labour leadership candidate Richard Leonard’s team has quit in the aftermath of the party infighting of the past week.

Stephen Low issued a controversial press release which used unsavoury language to describe claims by party economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie of a “plot” to destabilize former leader Kezia Dugdale. The plot claims stemmed from a leaked recording of comments by interim leader Alex Rowley at the party’s UK conference in the past week, where he suggests discussions had occurred about Ms Dugdale future when she was still in post.

Mr Low issued a response on behalf of Mr Leonard’s campaign entitled “comment on the latest Jackie Baillie pish”.

A spokeswoman for the Leonard campaign said: “Stephen was volunteering on media for the campaign and is no longer doing so.”

