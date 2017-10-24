Richard Leonard favours basic rate income tax rise

Labour leadership candidate Richard Leonard has signalled he favours tax rises across income tax bands as called for a national debate on the tax system.

The front-runner to take over from Kezia Dugdale also said all types of tax should be looked at in a bid to fight austerity.

Asked if he favoured Labour’s 2016 Scottish election manifesto plans to increase income tax by one per cent across all bands or Jeremy Corbyn’s 2017 proposal to introduce a 45 per cent rate on those earning over £80,000 and 50 per cent on those earning more than £123,000, he chose the former.

Mr Leonard said: “The Scottish manifesto proposal was based on the fiscal realities we faced in Scotland, which is that there aren’t so many high wealth individuals in Scotland. So if we are seriously going to tackle the huge austerity gap that we face, it will require us to consider basic rates of taxation as well as top rates of taxation.

“We are now in a period of the parliament’s history where we have more flexibility than ever we have had to have a more progressive form of taxation to look at raising allowances, to look at gradations of rates, so I think we need to do that. We should not simply, solely and exclusively concentrate on income tax. We need to look at a broader range of taxation including local government finance and how we raise that. If you are asking me a straight question, looking for a straight answer I lean towards the 2016 and not the 2017 position on that question at least.”

He added: “I think there has to be a once in a generation debate. We have had a Scottish Parliament now since 1999....We have just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the (devolution) referendum, which was a two question referendum and the truth of the matter is that we have never exercised the power to vary taxation on anything like the scale that some people may have envisaged.”

