Report leads to call for reform of Scottish Police Authority

Pressure is mounting on the chief executive of the beleaguered Scottish Police Authority after a watchdog raised concerns about his leadership of the organisation and described key relationships as “dysfunctional”.

In a highly critical report, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) identified shortcomings in the “capacity” of chief executive John Foley to provide expert advice and governance support to the board.

The review of openness and transparency also criticised the SPA for a decision to hold meetings in private and withhold the publication of board papers.

The report has led to calls for an urgent overhaul of the SPA, which manages Police Scotland’s £1.1 billion annual budget and holds the chief constable to account.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland Derek Penman said there was a “fundamental weakness” in the SPA’s governance arrangements and “dysfunction” in the relationship between the chief executive and chairman.

Current chairman Andrew Flanagan announced his decision to step down last week following a high-profile row with former board member Moi Ali over holding meetings behind closed doors.

Mr Penman said: “The scrutiny of policing must not only be effective, it must also be seen to be effective. While there have been positive improvements under the current chair, the recent parliamentary scrutiny and media concerns over openness and transparency have weakened confidence in the SPA and detracted from its ability to perform its statutory function.”

Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman, Claire Baker, said Mr Foley now had “serious questions” to answer over his role.

She said: “This reports highlights what we have known for a long time – the SPA is in need of a drastic overhaul from its board to senior management.

“A complete overhaul of the management structure at the SPA is now needed and the chief executive must consider his position.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said: “The SPA must use this report, the criticism from two parliamentary committees and the recent resignation of Andrew Flanagan as the

impetus for root-and-branch reform. An SPA lurching from crisis to crisis is in no one’s interests.”

Responding to the report, Mr Flanagan said: “SPA has already acknowledged recent mistakes made, has listened to the strengthened civic and public concerns around transparency, and responded accordingly.

“The report contains a number of findings that were well-signposted in advance, and which the SPA have implemented or anticipated.”