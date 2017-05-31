Religious groups apologise to Scottish child abuse survivors

The abuse of children in care has been described as a source of "sorrow" and "overwhelming shame" as a series of organisations offered apologies to survivors.

The national child abuse inquiry, which is being led by Lady Smith, held its first public hearing in Edinburgh today.

Lady Smith said is was a "tragedy" many survivors had died without accountability for what happened to them, including a leading campaigner who died just weeks ago.

In opening statements to the inquiry, a number of care providers and religious orders gave "unreserved apologies" for physical and sexual abuse that took place in the past.

Representing the Catholic Church, the Bishops Conference of Scotland said "red flags and warning signs" had been missed.

Speaking of behalf of the bishops, Canon Thomas Boyle said all Catholics felt an "overwhelming sense of shame that these abhorrent crimes happened".

Laura Dunlop QC, representing Crossreach, the social care arm of the Church of Scotland, said the Church felt "sorrow" at the abuse that took place in its institutions and offered a "heartfelt apology".

The inquiry will hold a number of public hearing over the coming weeks.

Lady Smith said the inquiry would be a "painful process", but necessary to uncover the abuse that took place in the past.

And she paid tribute to Frank Docherty, the child abuse survivor and found of In-Care Abuse Survivors (Incas), who died in April.

She said: "A key witness is sadly no longer with us. While we have evidence from him in the form of a signed statement, we are deeply sorry we won't hear from him in person."