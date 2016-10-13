Search

Reaction to Nicola Sturgeon’s indyref2 announcement

Nicola Sturgeon addresses the SNP autumn conference in Glasgow. Picture: SWNS

Nicola Sturgeon addresses the SNP autumn conference in Glasgow. Picture: SWNS

0
Have your say

Nicola Sturgeon today announced at the SNP’s autumn conference in Glasgow that an Independence Referendum Bill would be published next week. Reaction was predictably mixed...

Back to the top of the page