RAF fighter jets intercept Russian bombers off Scottish coast

Britain have scrambled Typhoon fighter jets to intercept and escort Russian bombers approaching UK airspace - twice in one week.

The Russian Military aircraft flew in a “UK area of interest” under the cover of darkness on October 12 and then four days later, the MOD revealed.

A Typhoon fighter jet during an evening sortie at RAF Lossiemouth Picture: Walter Baxter

It is understood they passed off the coast of Scotland.

The Royal Airforce scrambled quick reaction alert Typhoon jets from RAF Lossiemouth near Elgin, Scotland, and it is understood they were supported by Voyagers from Brize Norton.

An MOD spokesperson said: “Quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from Lossiemouth intercepted Russian Military Aircraft and escorted them while they were in the UK area of interest.

“At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace.

“Air-to-air refuelling support is often provided by a Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton.”

It is understood the first scramble on October 12 took place at 11.35pm, while the one on October 16 happened at 9.20pm.

In December last year British military bosses held talks with Army officials in Moscow over “incursions” of Russian aircraft around the UK.

In September last year a senior Russian officer said flights by Russian bombers on the edge of British airspace should not be considered provocative, the Telegraph reported.

The MoD said the planes the RAF intercepted in October were Russian Bear aircraft in international air space.

A spokesman said it has launched a total of nine Quick Reaction Alerts this year - most of which were in response to civilian aircrafts.

