Pupils ‘must be taught British values’ claims Westminster review

Schoolchildren should be taught “British values” of tolerance, democracy and respect to help bind communities together amid growing “ethnic segregation” , a major Government-commissioned review has said.

Dame Louise Casey – who was brought in by David Cameron to report on social integration amid concerns hundreds of radicalised young Britons were joining Islamic State – warned the country was becoming more divided as it became more diverse.

Following a year-long study, which called for more English classes for isolated groups, she said there were areas struggling to cope with the pace and scale of change as a result of immigration while there were still large social and economic gaps between different ethnic groups.

In particular she highlighted the plight of women who found themselves marginalised through poor English language skills while being subjected to “coercive control, violence and criminal acts of abuse, often enacted in the name of cultural or religious values”.