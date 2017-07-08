Protesters prepare for flying Donald Trump visit to Scotland

Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to visit the UK as speculation mounts over whether the US president will include Scotland in his itinerary.

Mr Trump joined other G20 leaders in Hamburg today and hailed the historic links between the US and UK, saying the countries shared a “very special relationship”.

He added that he expects a trade deal with the UK to be completed “very, very quickly”.

“Prime Minister May and I have developed a very special relationship and I think trade will be a very big factor between our two countries,” he said.

The president added that he “will be going to London”, but asked when he replied: “We’ll work that out.”

But protesters in Scotland vowed they would “alert thousands at a moment’s notice” if he visits one of his two golf courses in the country.

Trump used his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire for a high-profile campaign visit in June last year ahead of his election in November.

UK officials are believed to readying themselves for the prospect of a “flying” visit from the US president when he is in Europe this month – including the prospect of a trip to his Aberdeenshire golf resort.

Mr Trump will be in France for the Bastille Day celebrations on 14 July and a trip to the Menie Estate could be squeezed as part of a visit to the UK.

Theresa May formally invited Mr Trump to the UK for a state visit shortly after his inauguration in January.

An online petition calling for the invite to be rescinded quickly gathered 1.85m signatures.

Anti-Trump campaigners issued another reminder today that those wishing to participate in any protest could have fewer than 24 hours notice.

The Scotland Against Trump group said in a statement posted online: “Trump has put off an official state visit due to fear of protests but is still planning a trip to his golf course in Scotland. We know it’s going to be at some point around the 14th of July but have been told that the official date won’t be called until 24 hours in advance.

“We will post more information here as we get it, as well as updates on buses and transport. In the meantime: please share and invite all your friends to that we can alert thousands of people at a moments notice.”

