A former head of Scottish Enterprise has become the latest recruit to a recently established Scots business body aimed at opposing indyref2.

Jack Perry has signed up to join the board of Scottish Business UK, along with Hugh Andrew and Ian Condie. The body has been set up by Scots entrepreneur Robert Kilgour who founded the Four Seasons care home empire.

Former Tory MEP Struan Steven is the new body's chief executive.

Mr Perry was chief executive of Scottish Enterprise for five years before quitting in 2009.

He said: “I have spent most of my career working to support Scottish business, attract inward investment and enhance Scotland’s economic offering. I would like to see every business in every corner of Scotland get off to the best start and to have the opportunity to thrive and grow within a highly competitive global market.

“Scotland has so many world leading businesses in new technologies, financial services, food and drink, tourism – I could go on. But I firmly believe their best chances for growth are as part of the Union.

“SBUK exists to harness even wider support and help ensure that the voice of Scottish business is heard loud and clear if and when we are faced with another referendum for independence. I am happy to play my part in doing so.”

The appointment of the advisory board is the new body's aim commitment to give Scots businesses an opportunity to register their support for Scotland to remain as part of the United Kingdom, in the event of another independence referendum.

Mr Kilgour said today he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he has received from firms since starting the body.

“Even those who have previously backed independence can now see that it would be more damaging to our economy and growth if we parted with the rest of the UK," he said.

“The first task for the Board will be to help shape and guide the strategy. It is tasked with attracting wider support and ensuring that if and when a referendum for Scottish independence is tabled, the Scottish business community is in a strong position to demonstrate the benefits of remaining as part of the UK.”

Many businesses have complained or facing harassment and threats of a consumer boycott if they oppose a referendum.