Pro-independence march planned for Glasgow in June

Supporters of independence are set to march on the streets of Glasgow in June.

The event, which has more than 3,000 confirmed attendees, is being organised by the group All Under One Banner.

A rally of independence supporters held at Glasgow Green last year. Picture: John Devlin

A further 6,800 activists have expressed an interest in attending the march on 3 June, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Organisers have stated that they hope the march will be ‘one of the biggest Scotland has ever seen.’

Marchers will gather at Kelvingrove Park at 10.30am where they will then process at 11am to Glasgow Green through the city centre by way of Sauchiehall Street, Blythswood Square and George Street.

There will then be rally at Glasgow Green which will be addressed by pro-independence speakers and performers with a variety of food outlets and stalls.