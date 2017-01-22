Pro-independence campaigners to march again in Glasgow

Pro-independence campaigners are to stage another march through Glasgow in protest against “perpetual Tory Government and London rule”.

The All Under One Banner group, which describes its core aim as staging marches “at periodical intervals until Scotland is free”, is inviting the public to gather in Kelvingrove Park on Saturday, April 29 before marching to Glasgow Green.

The All Under One Banner group held its last march in June 2016. Picture: John Devlin/TSPL

A rally will be held at the city centre park following the march’s end.

The organisers held a similar event in George Square in June last year, which Police Scotland said attracted around 3000 marchers.

In a statement posted online, All Under One Banner said: “Together we will once again say loud and proud that Scotland is ours and ours alone, that independence has been inevitable from the moment the Union was ramshackled upon us 310 years ago (sic) by those ‘bought and sold for English Gold’ who were enthralled by their imperial masters; that independence has been imminently guaranteed by theaAwakening of the Scottish electorate during 2013-2014 at Indyref1; that there is nothing that can be done to stop this runaway-train reaching its destination.”

