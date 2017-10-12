Pro-EU supporters to rally in Edinburgh

Supporters of the UK’s membership of the European Union will stage another demonstration in the Capital this weekend.

The event, Rally for Europe, takes place in Edinburgh on Saturday with the aim of urging the UK Government to “think again” on Brexit.

Speakers will urge other Scottish local authorities to follow the City of Edinburgh Council’s lead by signing an open declaration to become “hubs of EU activity and connections”.

It follows a similar event in July last year in which several hundred marchers gathered in the city centre.

Voters in the Capital voted 74 per cent to remain in the EU at last year’s referendum, 12 points higher than the 62 per cent who voted in favour across Scotland.

Vanessa Glynn, chairwoman of the European Movement in Scotland, said: “More than 15 fifteen months on from the Brexit vote, the current UK Government still has no clear idea of where it’s going.

“As groups rally up and down the country, information about disarray within the cabinet is trickling down. The clock is ticking with negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with EU still on the starting blocks, and yet we do not see any clarity about the relationship that will follow between the UK and the EU, nor between the constituent nations of the UK.

“One cannot help but wonder when the cabinet will hear the increasing concerns from the man or woman on the street.

“We are taking this opportunity to urge Scotland’s cities to spearhead opposition to Brexit and to mitigate the damage to our country as this process takes place.”

The event takes place at 2pm on 14 October outside the City Chamber in the High Street.

Speakers include Tommy Sheppard of the SNP, Labour’s Ian Murray and Scottish Greens co-convenor Patrick Harvie.

