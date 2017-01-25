Prime Minister joins in tributes on bicentenary of the Scotsman

Theresa May has congratulated the Scotsman on its 200th anniversary, echoing best wishes sent from the Queen and leaders in business, the arts and sport.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the newspaper yesterday during question time in the House of Commons, on the day the Scotsman marked two centuries since its first edition with a souvenir pull-out, a series of new columnists, and messages from leading figures from across Scottish public life.

Mrs May was responding to SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson, who began his questions by “extending congratulations to The Scotsman newspaper, which is celebrating its bicentenary today”.

She echoed Mr Robertson in “recognising the bicentenary of the Scotsman”, adding that she was “sure everybody in the House will join me in that”. A message from the Queen offered congratulations to Scotsman staff and best wishes to its readers.

To celebrate the occasion, The Scotsman has also launched a website, 200 Voices, to recognise major figures from history and feature writing by remarkable modern-day Scots.