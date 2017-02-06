Preparations begin to pass social security powers to Holyrood

Holyrood and Westminster will work together for the first time to investigate the devolution of social security powers to Scotland.

The House of Commons social security committee and Scottish affairs committee will hold two joint meetings in Edinburgh and London.

The committees will examine the relationship between the Scottish and UK governments and investigate if it is working effectively.

The Scottish Parliament will host the first meeting on 13 March. Organisations including the Child Poverty Action Group and the Centre on Constitutional Change will give evidence, followed by senior officials from the Scottish Government and the Department of Work and Pensions.

A week later, the committees will meet at Westminster and have invited Angela Constance, Holyrood’s communities, social security and equalities, and the UK government’s Work and Pensions Secretary, Damian Green, to appear.

The social security committee convener Sandra White said: “The devolution of social security powers to the Scottish Parliament is probably one of the most complex under­takings in the history of this Parliament.

“What this committee wants to ensure is that both governments are working well together to ensure that this process runs as smoothly as possible.”