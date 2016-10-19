Poll: Tories open up biggest lead over Labour since 2010

The Conservatives have opened up their biggest lead over Labour since before the 2010 general election, according to a new opinion poll.

Ipsos MORI put the Tories on 47% - seven points up on last month and 18 points ahead of Labour who dropped five points to 29%.

The Liberal Democrats are up one point on 7%, overtaking Ukip who are down three on 6%.

The findings will alarm those Labour MPs who fear the party cannot win a general election under Jeremy Corbyn, despite his overwhelming victory in last month’s leadership contest.

The poll found just 31% were satisfied with the way the Labour leader was doing his job against 55% who were dissatisfied - giving him an overall negative satisfaction rating of -24.

That contrasts with Theresa May who enjoyed a positive satisfaction rating of +16, with 48% satisfied and 32% dissatisfied with her performance.

• Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,016 adults aged 18 and over across Great Britain by telephone between October 14 and 17.

