A NEW poll has suggested Scots are strongly opposed to holding another independence referendum this year.

The BMG poll for The Herald newspaper shows today that when ‘don’t knows’ are excluded, 61.5 per cent said that they were against a new vote in 2017.

The poll also suggests support for an independence is at 45.5 per cent which is almost identical to the 2014 referendum result - with 54.5 per cent opposed.