Poll: Nicola Sturgeon enjoys ‘highest approval in Scotland’

The First Minister is the only domestic politician with a positive approval rating in Scotland, according to a new poll.

The Scottish sample of 906 found that 53% of respondents viewed Nicola Sturgeon’s performance above the rating of 50 out of 100, giving the SNP leader an +11% net approval rating.

A UK-wide poll by Lord Ashcroft found a majority of respondents in Scotland had a favourable view of Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Scott Louden

The poll by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft found 54% of respondents north of the border placed Ruth Davidson below 50 out of 100, with 58% having a similar view of Theresa May’s performance.

Respondents were asked to rate politicians from one-100, with zero meaning “terrible” and 100 equalling “excellent”.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale had a net approval rating of -41%, with 20% of respondents rating her above 50 and a further 61% placing her below the half way point.

But respondents UK-wide took a more favourable view of Davidson’s performance, with a mean score of 38.1. The First Minister scored 32.4.

“This is an encouraging poll that once again shows that people trust the strong leadership of Nicola Sturgeon – while all of the most senior Tories remain deeply unpopular in Scotland,” said SNP MSP George Adam.

“People are now seeing the real Ruth Davidson who has completely sold out over our single market membership, despite saying it was her ‘overriding priority’.

“By unilaterally deciding to tear Scotland out of the single market, the Tories have put their own narrow party political interests ahead of the interests of the country.

“It’s vital that the people of Scotland are given a choice between a damaging hard Brexit and becoming an independent country, something the Tories would deny them as the act like they can treat Scotland as they wish and get away with it.”

Scottish Conservative MSP John Lamont said it was “surprising to hear the SNP discussing polls when so many of them have shown that a clear majority of Scots are against their plans for a second independence referendum”.

The Tory chief whip added: “Ruth has been standing up for all of those in Scotland who do not want to be dragged back to the arguments of the past, and instead want to get on with getting the best possible deal out of Brexit.

“Ruth and the Scottish Conservatives will continue to fight for Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom, and to hold the SNP to account.

“With the SNP failing on health, education, and the Scottish economy, it’s time they got back to the day job rather than agitating for a unwanted second referendum.”

Meanwhile, 55% of 10,000 respondents UK-wide said Theresa May would make the best Prime Minister, with just 18% backing Jeremy Corbyn.

May had a 37-point lead over Jeremy Corbyn on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister.

While nine out of ten Conservative voters chose May, only 38 per cent of 2015 Labour voters named Corbyn. Those who had voted Labour in at the election and Leave in the EU referendum preferred Theresa May by 40 per cent to 30 per cent.