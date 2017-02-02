Poll: Majority of UK back Donald Trump visit

Almost half of Britons believe Donald Trump’s controversial state visit to the UK should go ahead, while just over a third think it should be cancelled, according to a poll.

More than 1.8 million people have signed a petition to parliament calling for the visit to be scrapped, and large demonstrations have been held in London and other cities against the US president’s travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim states.

But the YouGov poll found a clear majority in favour of the visit planned for later this year, during which Mr Trump would be the guest of the Queen.

Prime Minister Theresa May extended the offer during her trip to the White House last week, just seven days after Mr Trump’s inauguration.

Some 49 per cent of those surveyed said the trip should go ahead, against 36 per cent who said it should be stopped. Support came despite the fact that half believed the travel ban was a bad idea.