Poll: JK Rowling preferred to lead Indyref2 no campaign over Corbyn

JK Rowling is better placed to lead the campaign against Scottish independence than Jeremy Corbyn, according to a new poll.

The Daily Telegraph reports that twice as many people said the Harry Potter author should lead the pro-UK campaign than the current Labour leader.

Favourite to lead any campaign was Prime Minister Theresa May (31 per cent) followed by Scottish leader Ruth Davidson (16 per cent). JK Rowling came third on 13 per cent while Mr Corbyn polled just 7 per cent.

The source was an ORB poll of 2,013 UK voters, conducted 15-16 March 2017.