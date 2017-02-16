Poll: Backing for independent Scotland ‘in or out of EU’

A new opinion poll shows that support for Scottish independence still trails behind remaining in the UK, with Yes on 46 per cent and No on 54 per cent.

However, the Panelbase poll also suggests that a majority of Scots would support an independent Scotland within or outside the European Union.

When pollsters specifically asked respondents to choose between Scotland being an independent country inside the EU, being an independent country outside the EU, or staying part of the UK after Brexit, 52.5 per cent said they would opt for an independent country either inside or outside the bloc.

In a further blow for Labour, just 15 per cent said they thought Jeremy Corbyn’s party would form the next government in 2020.

