Poll: 60% want Nicola Sturgeon to ditch indyref2

A new poll has emerged showing that well over half of Scottish voters want Nicola Sturgeon to abandon her plans for a second referendum on independence.

A survey carried out by Survation for the Daily Record and released today shows that 60 per cent of people agree with the statement ‘Sturgeon should remove the demand for Indyref2’.

27 per cent think that the First Minister is right to pursue another constitutional plebiscite, while 13 per cent are undecided.

Ms Sturgeon has faced renewed calls to ditch her plans for another vote in the wake of the disappointing General Election results for her party.

The SNP won the most votes and a majority of seats in Scotland, but lost 21 MPs amidst a backlash over the plans to re-run the 2014 referendum.

Backing for independence has also fallen back, according to the poll, with 43 per cent now supporting Sturgeon’s dream, with 57 per cent opposed.

Among those who voted Yes in 2014, the support for abandoning Indyref2 is even more stark, with 34 per cent of those polled agreeing with the statement.

The survey also polled Scots on whether the First Minister should resign from her position, with 36 per cent expressing a desire for her to quit.

Support for Ms Sturgeon remaining in post was higher, with 47 per cent disagreeing with the statement that she should resign.

The First Minister yesterday hit out at ‘nonsense’ claims in the media that she was ready to ‘rebrand’ her plans for another referendum as being intrinsically linked with the final terms of the Brexit deal.

Ms Sturgeon has pledged to ‘reflect’ on the General Election result and its potential implications, admitting that Indyref2 was a factor in the gains made by unionist parties.