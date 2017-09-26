Police Scotland to sell dozens of its properties

Police Scotland has unveiled plans to dispose of 53 properties including a small number currently used as bases for officers or staff.

The national force is seeking permission from the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) to begin a three-month public engagement exercise on the plans.

All of the properties have been identified by local police commanders as "surplus to requirements" and almost all of them no longer perform an active policing purpose, the force said.

Of the 53 properties identified for potential disposal, 10 are currently used as a base for officers or staff who would be relocated to other permanent facilities.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Cowie said: “Police Scotland inherited a large estate which was based on legacy arrangements. This estate was developed over a significant period of time when demands on policing were very different from current and anticipated future demands.

"As Policing 2026 has demonstrated, the demands facing policing and the public expectation of policing in Scotland has evolved over time and will continue to evolve, however the estate, which is crucial to the delivery of policing services, has not evolved and has largely remained as is.

He added: “The review of the Police Scotland estate was conducted to ensure that it is fit for purpose and reflects the changing nature of policing and can support service delivery to local communities. There are a large number of properties currently empty, or soon to become empty, however they still have associated running costs. Such a position does not provide best value or help achieve financial sustainability."

Last year it emerged that dozens of building belonging to Police Scotland - including police stations such as Gayfield Square in Edinburgh, the divisional HQ in Aberdeen and the national police college at Tulliallan - are in a poor state of repair.

Details obtained by The Scotsman show a total of 69 buildings across the country were rated “poor” or “bad” when handed to Police Scotland by legacy forces in 2013.