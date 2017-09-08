Police Scotland chief to take leave after complaint

Scotland's most senior police officer Phil Gormley is to go on leave after a complaint made against him by a member of the force's executive.

The chief constable said he had been granted "special leave", adding he rejected the allegations made against him.

In a statement, he said: “I have been notified by the SPA of a complaint made against me. This complaint originates from a member of the force executive.

“In the interests of the office of Chief Constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.

"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA’s assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved.”

Mr Gormley is already the subject of an investigation by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) after a senior officer accused him of bullying.

More to follow.