Police pledge crackdown ahead of League Cup semi-finals

Early intervention will be key in tackling troublemakers at this weekend’s Scottish League Cup semi-finals, police have said.

Additional officers will be in and around Glasgow’s Hampden Park to deal with any problems as Morton take on Aberdeen on Saturday and Celtic play Rangers on Sunday.

It comes as police continue to investigate disorder and vandalism which marred the last Old Firm game on 10 September. There have been seven arrests so far.

Two blow-up dolls, one wearing a Rangers scarf, were strung up in the home section at Celtic Park during the game.

Anyone who has had too much to drink will not be allowed into the stadium this weekend. Police will also focus on licensed premises, buses and coaches to ensure fans do not arrive drunk.