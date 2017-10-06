Police criticised after man found dead in van days after calls

A watchdog investigation has concluded “lessons must be learned” after the body of a man was found inside a van days after the vehicle was reported to police.

David Penman, 46, was found slumped in the driver’s seat in a lay-by near Dunipace, Falkirk, on Thursday 15 December.

A post mortem examination found he died from carbon monoxide poisoning after inhaling the products of a small petrol generator found in the van. It could not be established whether his death was accidental or deliberate.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said there had been failings in the way Police Scotland responded to reports of concern from members of the public about Mr Penman’s vehicle.

Police Scotland’s Bilston Glen control room had received a call about the vehicle two days earlier from a local resident who said it had been parked up for three days and thought it might have been stolen.

But after a computer check established the vehicle was not stolen, a police officer in the control room decided officers were not required to attend and “closed” the incident.

Another member of the public called the same control room on Wednesday 14 December reporting similar concerns about the vehicle, but the report was linked to the previous incident and took no further action.

It was only when a third call was made at 7am on Thursday 15 December about another vehicle – an HGV with foreign number plates – that officers were sent to investigate at about 11am.

They were unable to find that vehicle, but found Mr Penman’s van in Old Northfield Road around 11.50am and saw his body in the driver’s seat.

In a report published today, commissioner Kate Frame said there were clear inconsistencies in how the police control room dealt with the three calls from members of the public.

She said: “It would be unrealistic to expect the police to investigate each report of an abandoned vehicle.

“However, in this case had the repeated concerns expressed by members of the public been acted on earlier, additional information would have been available which may have prompted officers to locate and search the van in the lay-by sooner.

“While it cannot be determined that if police had acted when the deceased’s vehicle was first reported, he would have been found alive, there are important lessons to be learned in how police deal with similar incidents in the future.”

Mr Penman’s family said they would “never know” if an earlier police intervention would have saved his life.

In a statement issued through the Pirc, they said: “David was a loving father, son and brother and it has been very difficult for our family to come to terms with his death.

“We are aware of the Pirc report and its findings and we feel that it has provided us with some of the answers we were looking for. We will never know for sure whether David would still be alive if more prompt action had been taken

initially but we are pleased to note the recommendations in the report. We hope that Police Scotland will take these recommendations on board and that valuable lessons have been learned.”

The Pirc recommended Police Scotland adopts a “flexible and practical” approach to reports of abandoned or suspicious vehicles.

And it said the force should examine all the circumstances, which may include attempting to contact the owners, before deciding whether or not to undertake further enquiries.

Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Penman and all those affected by his death.

“So far in 2017, Police Scotland has received in excess of 16,000 reports of abandoned vehicles, around 60 every day. The vast majority of these, like Mr Penman’s vehicle when checked on our systems are taxed, insured and legally parked.

“Following an internal review of this incident, discussions have taken place with Local Policing, C3 Division and Professional Standards and updated guidance has been issued to call handlers and area control room staff to ensure appropriate actions are taken when dealing with a report of an abandoned vehicle.”