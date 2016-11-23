Police called after glitter attack on George Galloway

Police were called to a university talk by George Galloway after protesters showered him with glitter.

The firebrand politician said his pregnant wife jumped to his defence when the incident happened as he addressed students at the University of Aberdeen.

Mr Galloway said he was left feeling “a little unwell” after the “unknown substance” got in his eyes and lungs, but continued with the talk nonetheless, albeit covered in glitter.

Footage acquired by the Mirror Online appears to show several people carrying placards walk in front of the stage where the politician, wearing his trademark fedora, is on his feet. The video then seems to show a shower of gold, then green glitter being thrown in the air.

A woman can be seen leaping over the desk towards the stage in an apparent attempt to apprehend the culprits and a scuffle breaks out, with a woman repeatedly shouting: “Who did that?”

Mr Galloway tweeted later: “Someone calling themselves “Trans” and an “anarchist” led a five person attack on me on the platform at Aberdeen University. I continued. I now have an unknown substance in my eyes and lungs and feel a little unwell. But the struggle continues:-)

“Few weeks go by when the “identity politics” crowd don’t strike one campus or another either physically or with their “no platform” demands ... my pregnant wife leapt forward to defend me God bless her.”

Police Scotland told the Mirror officers had attended High Street in Old Aberdeen after reports of a disturbance.