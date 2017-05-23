PM: Attacker chose time and place with “cold calculation”

Prime Minister Theresa May has described the deadly suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester as “among the worst we have ever experienced” and said many children were among the injured.

Speaking in Downing Street after she chaired an emergency meeting of police and security officials, Mrs May said “the spirit of Britain will never be broken” by terrorism.

The Prime Minister said police and intelligence agencies already know the identity of the lone attacker who detonated a suicide bomb, killing 22 people and wounding 59, but were not confirming his name at this stage.

Investigators are working to establish whether the terrorist had been part of a wider network or had received support from accomplices.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families and friends of all those affected,” Mrs May said.

“It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack, an attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation.

“This was among the worst terrorist incidents we have ever experienced in the United Kingdom.

“And although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way, it is the worst attack the city has experienced and the worst-ever to hit the north of England.”

The Prime Minister said the terrorist had detonated his bomb “near one of the exits” to the Manchester Arena, where the singer Ariana Grande had just finished a concert, “deliberately choosing the time and place to cause maximum carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately”.

Mrs May said the concert “was attended by many young families and groups of children”.

She condemned the “cowardice” of the attacker and hailed those who rushed to help, who had shown “the spirit of Britain ... a spirit that through years of conflict and terrorism has never been broken and will never be broken”.

She vowed: “The terrorists will never win and our values, our country and our way of life will always prevail.”