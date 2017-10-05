Phil Gormley to stay on leave while bullying allegations investigated

Scotland's most senior police officer will remain on leave while bullying allegations are investigated.

The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said Chief Constable Phil Gormley's leave of absence remained the "most appropriate measure" while complaints against him are reviewed.

The SPA board considered the matter on Wednesday after committing to review a decision it made last month on a four-weekly basis.

Four colleagues have now made complaints against Mr Gormley, who continues to collect his £214,000 a year salary.

Three of the complaints are being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), while the fourth is being assessed by the SPA.

In a statement released today, the SPA said: "The SPA board has reviewed its prior decision to grant a period of leave of absence requested by the chief constable and whether any other measures are necessary.

"The board has assessed and agreed that a continuing period of leave remains an appropriate measure to address investigative and welfare issues for all parties involved."