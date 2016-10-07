Pete Wishart compares Blairites to an incontinent elderly relative

SNP MP Pete Wishart has been urged to apologise for a tweet mocking the elderly.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP was criticised after tweeting: “The Blairites are now like an embarrassing incontinent old relative who you might go and visit occasionally.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay said: “Even for Pete Wishart, this is a new low. It is totally unacceptable for an elected MP to mock elderly people in care homes or patients suffering the misery of incontinence.

“Pete Wishart should apologise for this attack, and Nicola Sturgeon should move swiftly to condemn these disgraceful comments.

“In the 2015 General Election, SNP candidate Neil Hay was criticised by the First Minister when he said some elderly voters could ‘barely remember their own names’.

“Now we have one of the party’s most senior MPs mocking pensioners. Pete Wishart should be thoroughly ashamed of himself.”

Wishart’s remarks were also criticised by Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw, who said: “Peter Wishart’s brainless and attention-seeking tweets are getting out of control.

“At least he had the modicum of sense required to delete this one.

“He’s an embarrassment to Scottish politics, and sets the wrong kind of example to cybernats who think this kind of behaviour online is acceptable.”

