Orange Order calls on DUP to lift marching ban

A Northern Ireland Orange Order lodge has called on the DUP to use its newfound influence at Westminster to have a ban lifted on a parade.

The Orange Order last marched along the predominantly republican Garvaghy Road to Drumcree church in Portadown 20 years ago.

The call is included in a wishlist of loyalist aspirations which emerged this week in anticipation of a deal being struck between the Conservative Party and the DUP after Prime Minister Theresa May last her House of Commons majority in last week’s general election. The Portadown lodge said: “We trust that the parading issue especially in Portadown will be high on the agenda for the new government.”

A Downing Street spokesman would not comment.