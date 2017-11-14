One in five Scots pay more in tax than rest of the UK

More than half a million Scots now pay more income tax than people in the rest of the UK as a result of rises imposed by MSPs at Holyrood, a public spending watchdog has found.

The figure is well above the 368,000 estimated by the Scottish Government who would pay more under changes to the system.

And a major clampdown on tax evasion in Scotland is now being prepared by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to clamp down on potential tax evasion if the Scottish Government presses ahead with plans to raise income tax again next year, today’s report by the National Audit Office (NAO) has found.

Holyrood did not extend the threshold for paying for the 40 pence higher rate to salaries of £45,000 this year in line with the rest of the UK. Instead it was pegged at £43,000, an effective tax rise that has hit about one in five Scottish workers. This means about 507,000 Scottish workers will pay an average £213 more a year – and a maximum of £630 extra for married taxpayers who lose their marriage allowance,

There is also a concern that tens of thousands of taxpayers moving to Scotland may slip through HMRC’s records because they do not update their address, with about 80,000 people in the UK move into or out of Scotland each year.

Despite a major marketing campaign earlier this year, HMRC bosses do “not know how many people it has reached”, the report says.

The Scottish Government is expected to raise about £108 million from the changes this year, which peg the higher rate threshold at £43,000 by using its new post-referendum Smith Commission powers.

The First Minister recently indicated she is ready to go further, having published an options paper with four scenarios for raising taxes again next year.

The creation of new tax bands seems the most likely approach, which could mean Scots on a salary of £24,000 pay more in tax.

The move is likely to win a majority at Holyrood, with the Greens, Labour and Liberal Democrats all in favour of higher taxes in Scotland to tackle austerity. Although the existing Scots tax regime holds little prospect of widespread evasion, today’s report warns the likely tax rises in next month’s Scottish budget will see HMRC ramp up its enforcement activity.

“It is possible that rates and thresholds will diverge more substantially from April 2018 and HMRC expects that some people would avoid or evade a major difference,” the report adds.

“HMRC told us it would plan a proportionate increase in its compliance effort according to the size of future differences between Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Our recent discussion paper on income tax estimated that there will be around 366,000 higher and additional rate taxpayers in Scotland next year – a figure in line with HMRC estimates.

“Taxpayers here already get the best deal in the UK, with a range of services and benefits which are not available elsewhere.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser voiced concerns about the impact of tax hikes on growth.

“Some people might tolerate this if their public services were getting better, but the truth is that, while we pay more, standards in education are getting worse and our GP service is in crisis,” he said.

Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said “moderate, progressive taxation” could be a force for good.