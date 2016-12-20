Olivia and Jack are top baby names for Scots

Olivia and Jack have been revealed as the most popular baby names in Scotland for 2016.

Jack tops the chart for the ninth consecutive year in a row while Olivia heads the girls names list for the first time ever, rising from third place last year.

This year saw 492 girls named Olivia and 465 boys called Jack.

The National Records of Scotland ‘Babies’ First Names 2016’ shows Emily in second place, followed by Sophie. James and Oliver came in second and third place for boys.

A total of 26,408 births for boys and 24,489 girls were registered in Scotland up to 3 December 2016.

Sophie fell from second to third place, after being the top name from 2005 to 2013.

Isla remained in fourth, Ava went up one place to fifth and Amelia also rose one place to sixth.

Charlotte - the name chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their baby daughter born last May - was the only new entrant to the girls’ top 10, while Lily was the only name to drop out.

Fastest climber in the girls’ top twenty was Sophia - the name of tennis star Andy Murray and his wife Kim’s first child born last May - which went up three places to 16th.

There were also three new names in the girls’ top twenty - Charlotte, Aria and Evie.

On the boys’ list Lewis remains in fourth place, Logan rose three places to fifth, Harry went up 10 places to sixth, Noah went up eight place to take seventh place.

Fastest climbers in the boys’ top 20 were Harry, Noah and Leo. Ethan was the only new entrant, up six places to 17th.

The name Jack is a favourite in many high-ratings television shows including “24”’s Jack Bauer and ‘Lost’s’ Jack Shephard. Olivia meaning “peace” is the name of the lead Olivia Pope in ‘Scandal’ and Olivia Benson on ‘Law and Order’.

‘Game of Thrones’ actors and character feature in the list with Maisie - perhaps after actor Maisie Williams- coming in 32nd place, while her character, Arya Stark sees Arya 90th equal place.

The most usual name to make it on to the boys’s list was Arlo, the name both of folk singer Woody Guthrie’s son and the dinosaur in Disney’s ‘The Good Dinosaur’, the 3-D movie released in 2015.

The list is also broken down into local areas and shows Jack was knocked off the top stop in a number of areas, including Glasgow where Muhammad was the most popular name and in East Lothian where Harris took the number one place.

Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for culture, europe and external affairs, whose name was not on the list and said it may appeal to parents next year.

“It’s always fascinating and fun to see the names Scotland’s parents are giving to their newborns.

“Choosing a name for your child is such a huge decision. It’s their introduction to the world and usually stays with them for the rest of their lives. “The trend for unique names remains far higher than it has been in previous decades, indicating that today’s parents are putting a lot of thought into choosing names for their babies.

“I note that so far, ‘Fiona’ does not appear in this year’s top 100, so it may appeal to parents who are expecting a girl next year and looking for a rarer name.”