Northern Ireland ministers would consider direct rule, MPs told

The Government will countenance the reintroduction of direct rule in Northern Ireland if extended talks to restore powersharing fail, Secretary of State James Brokenshire has warned.

Mr Brokenshire said the intensity of negotiations needed to increase in the days and weeks ahead after a statutory deadline to form a new Stormont executive passed on Monday without agreement.

The Parliament Buildings, the seat of the Northern Ireland Assembly, on the Stormont Estate in Belfast. Picture: Getty Images

Addressing MPs in Westminster, he said if there was a successful resolution he would move legislation to enable an administration to be formed without the need for another snap election.

However, if talks fail, he made clear the Government would consider direct rule.

READ MORE: Brexit: Northern Ireland ‘can leave the UK for Europe’

“In the absence of devolved government, it is ultimately for the United Kingdom Government to provide for political stability and good governance,” he told the House of Commons.

“We do not want to see a return to direct rule.

“As our manifesto at the last election stated, ‘local policies and local services should be determined by locally-elected politicians through locally-accountable institutions’.

“But should the talks fail in their objectives, the Government will have to consider all options.”

The Democratic Unionist/Sinn Fein administration collapsed in January amid a bitter row over a botched green energy scheme.

The subsequent snap election campaign laid bare a range of other contentious issues dividing the parties.

READ MORE: Salmond: Scots nationalism ‘not violent due to no oppression’

Under current legislation, the Government is required to call another snap election if a deadline for forming an executive passes.

Mr Brokenshire said he would seek to amend that law to avoid a new election if a deal can be forged in the time ahead.

Asked if he would stop the salaries of Stormont MLAs if the impasse drifts on, Mr Brokenshire replied: “All options are under consideration.”

Without a ruling executive or agreed budget for the upcoming financial year, control of Stormont’s finances will be handed to a senior civil servant on Wednesday, albeit subject to tight spending constraints.

Mr Brokenshire reiterated his view that the situation was “not sustainable” in the long term.

Earlier this month, Irish premier Enda Kenny claimed he and Prime Minister Theresa May had agreed there would be no return to direct rule.

During parliamentary exchanges following his statement, Mr Brokenshire faced repeated questions from the opposition benches on why Mrs May had not directly intervened in the process.

He rejected the characterisation that she had adopted a “laissez faire” approach.

• What do you think of the scotsman.com commenting system? Have your say here

• Got a comment, complaint, suggestion or compliment about the scotsman.com website? Have your say here

“The Prime Minister has been actively engaged in this process and will continue to do so,” he said.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was content with Mrs May’s role.

“We have found the Prime Minister very engaged in this process,” he said.

“I don’t know what others are complaining about.”