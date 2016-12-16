Nigel Farage visits Donald Trump’s New York headquarters

Nigel Farage has visited Donald Trump’s headquarters in New York - but it is unclear whether he met the United States president-elect.

Earlier, the former Ukip leader said he did not plan to meet Mr Trump because the controversial tycoon was “busy with other stuff”.

Nigel Farage leaves the Trump Tower after a meeting in New York. Picture; Getty

But a party source confirmed that Mr Farage went to Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, US time.

Earlier, he told the Press Association he was in the city “catching up with old friends who are part of (Mr Trump’s) team, doing a bit of Christmas shopping, no plans to meet the great man at all, he’s busy with other stuff”.

But he added: “If the Queen asks me for tea I’ll go, but I’m not expecting an invite.”

Last month, Mr Farage embarrassed Theresa May after being pictured laughing and smiling in a gold-plated lift with the president-elect at his New York skyscraper.

Later, Mr Trump shocked Westminster with a late-night tweet declaring that Mr Farage would do a “great job” as Britain’s ambassador to the US and that “many people” wanted to see him as the UK’s senior diplomat in Washington.

But Downing Street at the time brushed off suggestions that Mr Farage could act as a go-between for the UK and Mr Trump, insisting there was “no vacancy”.

Asked on Wednesday if he was worried about Mr Farage’s influence with Mr Trump, a Number 10 spokesman said: “No.”