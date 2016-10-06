Nigel Farage:‘virtually everything in PM’s speech I’ve said’

Nigel Farage says “virtually everything” in Theresa May’s flagship speech to the Tory party had been said by the Ukip leader at his party’s conference.

Mr Farage has also confirmed he will not be backing any candidate in the Ukip leadership election, as he urged the party to “move beyond me”.

Mr Farage is now back as interim Ukip leader after his replacement Diane James quit after just 18 days.

In an interview with Channel 4 News Mr Farage hailed his party as having “changed the centre of gravity of British politics”, on the back of Mrs May’s speech on Wednesday.

Policies such as tighter controls on immigration, and grammar schools, were all mooted by Mrs May, and have strong support among Ukip supporters.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon slams PM’s ‘deeply ugly’ vision of the UK

Mr Farage called Mrs May’s flagship address as Tory leader “a remarkable speech”.

He added: “It made you realise the extent to which Ukip hadn’t just pushed for, gained and helped to win a referendum, but actually we’ve changed the centre of gravity of British politics.

“Virtually everything she said in that speech are things I’ve said to the Ukip conference over the last five or six years.”

READ MORE: Nigel Farage to stay on as Ukip interim leader

Leadership contender Steven Woolfe has admitted he has been tempted to defect to the Tories since Mrs May came to power.

The only other contender in the Ukip leadership contest so far is Raheem Kassam, Mr Farage’s former chief adviser.

But Mr Farage said he would not be backing any candidate in the race.

“I didn’t back anybody last time round and it’s not my intention to back anybody this time round,” he said.

“Ukip has got to move beyond me and people have got to make their own minds up as to who the best choice is.

“I’m just sorry Diane James climbed the hill and didn’t like the view very much.”

Mr Farage called the Ukip leader’s role “a way of life” and “the sort of job you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy”.

He also said he would not be returning as party leader full-time, adding: “I’ve stepped into the breach because it’s my duty to help the party.

“I will do that to the end of November when we get a new leader.

“I have given this party the best part of my adult life. I think I’ve more than done my bit.”

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY