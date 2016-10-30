Nigel Farage set for peerage once he hands over Ukip reins

Nigel Farage could be in line for a peerage once he finally hands over the reins as leader of Ukip, it has been reported.

The three frontrunners to succeed him party leader - Paul Nuttall, Raheem Kassam and Suzanne Evans - have all said they will seek to secure him a seat on the red benches of the House of Lords if they win, according to The Sunday Times.

Mr Farage is currently the acting head of the party he led for a decade, having stepped back in following the shock resignation of Diane James earlier this month just 18 days after she was elected to the post.

Mr Nuttall told The Sunday Times: “If Ukip are offered positions in the House of Lords, the first name on the list will be Nigel Farage.”

Ms Evans told the paper: “If Nigel wants a seat in the House of Lords, I will campaign like stink for that.”