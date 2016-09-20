Nigel Farage: I’ll be back if government fail on Brexit

Nigel Farage has warned he could be “forced” to return to domestic politics if the Government fails to deliver Brexit.

He announced he was standing down as Ukip leader after the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, and he has been replaced in the top job by Diane James.

But Mr Farage told ITV’s Loose Women he could return to the political stage in the UK if Theresa May does not fulfil the wishes of the millions of people who backed Brexit.

He said: “I’m going to have some fun for the next couple of years. Why shouldn’t I? I’ve been working 24/7 for a long, long time.

“If the Government fail and don’t deliver Brexit, and don’t do the job properly, and don’t get our British passports back, and don’t get our fishing waters back, and don’t do what 17 and a half million people have asked them to do, well then I suppose I’d be forced to have a think about going again.”

However, Mr Farage said he believes his “job is done” at a domestic level.

He also sought to clarify what a potential comeback could entail.

He said: “If I make a comeback, I’m not saying I would come back as leader, I’d come back and support the leader.”

The MEP insisted he intends to carry on working in the European Parliament and “see the job through”.

He said: “I have been elected to go to Brussels. I’ll do that. But, you know, people come into politics for different reasons. Some come into politics because they want titles, positions, they want to become prime minister. Other people come in because they want to do something.”

When asked if he ever wanted to be prime minister, Mr Farage said: “I’m not really up to it I don’t think.”

