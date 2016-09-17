Nigel Farage denies ‘nude swimming’ at Ukip conference

Nigel Farage has insisted he kept his underpants on after going for a late-night swim to celebrate his final conference as Ukip leader.

The MEP, who has been replaced by Diane James in the party’s top job, said he headed into the sea off Bournemouth because it was “warm and humid”.

Despite claims by Ukip financial backer Arron Banks that they got naked, Mr Farage said his modesty remained intact.

On his new regular LBC show, Mr Farage told listeners he “kept my underpants on”.

