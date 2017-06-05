Sturgeon: May has questions to answer over policing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Mrs May had some “tough questions” to answer over the Tory record on policing.

Ms Sturgeon, who was campaigning in Bishopbriggs, stated: “Terrorists are responsible for the acts they commit, nobody else, but for a Prime Minister to stand up yesterday and say ‘enough is enough’ when she has been home secretary for the past number of years, presiding over cuts in front line policing, presiding over the whole range of justice policies, then she clearly has questions to answer.

“In Scotland we clearly work hard with the police and others to tackle extremism at source, we’re not complacent about that, we’re not immune from these threats, but unlike other parts of the UK we have also maintained police numbers and increased armed policing.

“Governments have got a big responsibility to do everything they can to keep populations safe and I think Theresa May’s got some tough questions about her own record in government.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “The contrast between Scotland and the UK couldn’t be starker, there’s been 20,000 police officers lost in England, but in Scotland we’ve maintained 1,000 more than the number we inherited in 2007, we’ve taken steps to increase the number who are trained to carry firearms.”

The SNP leader was also cautious about whether tougher sentences for those involved in terrorism would make a difference.

While she said it was “something that has to be looked at” she added: “I’m not sure when you’re talking about people who horrifically go into a concert arena and blow themselves up, that that is necessarily going to solve the problem.

“Sometimes when we’re faced with the horror that all of us feel after these incidents the instinct can be to find something to do, regardless of what it is. We’ve got to be sure we’re taking the right steps.

“That means working with the Muslim community, the thing we absolutely must not do is scapegoat the Muslim community, the partnership with the Muslim community is a key part of rooting out extremism. We’ve got to make sure that the criminal justice system is properly responding to these threats and we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right police and security resources in place to keep the public as safe as possible.”r knifeman