Piers Morgan and Nicola Sturgeon clash over NHS targets

Piers Morgan clashed with Nicola Sturgeon during a heated exchange on television this morning.

Scotland’s First Minister appeared on Good Morning Britain as the SNP’s conference in Glasgow continues today.

The 52-year-old presenter berated the SNP leader about targets she set for the health service in Scotland, asking her how many she had actually achieved.

Ms Sturgeon answered: “We set eight difficult targets. I think one is being delivered right now.”

Mr Morgan replied: “With respect, you set eight targets and you’ve hit one of them? You’ve failed on seven of them!”

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge continued: “Here’s the problem, yes you’re in power, that power was badly eroded in the last election, there was lots of questions about your leadership and the SNP going forward.

“What I’m trying to establish then is when you set targets you don’t actually expect to achieve them because you’ve made them so there unachievable?”

Ms Sturgeon attempted to reply to the outspoken host but Mr Morgan demanded: “How do we judge your performance if when to achieve seven of eight targets on something like the NHS, you simply say ‘well we made them tougher, the challenges don’t count, they’re different challenges now?’”

“We should be judged against the targets,” the First Minister replied, “so when people come to vote for us again at the next Scottish election, they look across our performance and will judge us against that.”

In August, Nicola Sturgeon faced renewed calls to replace Shona Robison as Health Secretary after new figures showed a series of key NHS waiting times targets have been missed.

Statistics released by ISD Scotland showed a 10 per cent fall in the last year in meeting the target for key diagnostic tests, including procedures to detect cancer.

The Scottish Government has said patients should wait no longer than six weeks for eight diagnostic tests including MRI scans.

Only 82.9 per cent of patients waited less than six weeks in June compared to 92.2 per cent at the same time last year.

Over the same period the number of patients waiting more than six weeks has increased from 4,800 to 13,600.

The Health Secretary said the Scottish Government, “will build on our earlier injection of funding to reduce waiting lists, by providing the expert support to transform scheduled care and put the services on a sustainable footing for the future.”