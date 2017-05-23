Nicola Sturgeon: Terrorists will not win

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said terrorists who “target our children and seek to destroy our way of life” will not succeed, “not now and not ever”.

Ms Sturgeon led tributes from party leaders as the Scottish Parliament responded to the attack on a pop concert in Manchester.

The First Minister said: “There can be nothing more cowardly than attacking children and young people enjoying a fun night out.

“Across Scotland today we stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester, a great city with which so many of us here in Scotland share a close affinity.”

She praised the work of emergency services, “whose dedication and bravery running towards danger as other run away stands in such sharp contrast to the cowardice of those who carry out such atrocities.”

Updating MSPs on the security response, Ms Sturgeon said she would chair a second emergency resilience committee meeting on Tuesday, and had been updated by the UK national security adviser.

The First Minister said there was “no intelligence of any increased threat or risk to Scotland” but said police were reviewing security plans for every public event over the next 14 days, including the Scottish Cup final.

Four victims were treated in Scottish hospitals for non-life threatening injuries with two already discharged and a third expected to leave hospital today, she said.

And the First Minister confirmed that two girls from the Western Isles remained missing after attending the concert on Monday night.

“Police Scotland are in contact with and offering support to the families of Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod, the two young girls from Barra who are still unaccounted for having attended the concert last night,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“It is hard for anyone of us to imagine the anguish their families are going through right now. They are in our thoughts.

“The Scottish Government and Police Scotland will do all we possibly can to ensure that they have all the support that they need.”

Police Scotland and British Transport Police officers would be present at motorway services and train stations to help investigators identify possible witnesses as the thousands who attended the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena return home.

The First Minister said that as well as the “utterly heartbreaking” impact on the young people at the concert, “there will also be many other young people across the country who will be seeing on the news and on social media that kind of images we wish they never had to see, and many young people may feel particularly vulnerable at this time.”

“This is a time to ensure that we talk to our children at home and at school, and when we hear them talking among their friends.”

Schools and local authorities have been provided with guidance on supporting young people affected by coverage of the attack, she said.

Youth charity Young Scot has also opened an information line Young scot information line providing advice on how to separate fact from rumour on social media.

“As human beings we cannot comprehend the twisted motivations that lead people to carry out such atrocities, particularly when they target children and young people in such a callous way,” the First Minister said.

“But our best response now and always is to stand firm together with determination and solidarity and to make clear to those who seek to undermine our values, target our children,and seek to destroy our way of life, that they will not succeed not now and not ever.”

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the attack was “beyond comprehension,” adding: “There are no words. But as the Prime Minister said earlier today – and as the First Minister has too – we must try to find them.

“We must repeat – that we will not be beaten by the twisted ideology of terrorism. We must repeat – that we will not ourselves descend into hatred or rage.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the children at the concert would have been “the very picture of innocence”.

But Ms Dugdale said that for those who witnessed the attack, “there is no softening the blow, no making it better, no suggesting that these things don’t happen here, or to us, or to people we know.”

She said: “They are now fully aware that when someone determines to kill others, when someone purposefully straps a bomb to their body with a twisted plan to detonate it among innocent children, that there is nothing any one of us can do to prevent the horrific, inevitable, outcome.”

“And we cannot explain it to them. How can you tell an eight-year-old that there is a justifiable reason that children died last night?

“How can you explain the actions, the thought-process, of someone who can look at a concert full of young people and see nothing but a target?

“But what we can do is respond well. We can teach our children that the only way to counter such barbarity is not with hate and with fear, but with compassion, tolerance, kindness and love.”